Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev Divorce: How is the former star wife related to cricketer Rohit Sharma?

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have filed for divorce on May 13 (Friday) after 24 years of marriage. The two were spotted outside the family court in Mumbai leaving separately.

The couple married in 1998 and have two children together.

Rumours of their separation were doing the rounds for a long time now. In the show ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘, the couple was shown as living separately. Seema had also reportedly called their marriage ‘unconventional’.

ALSO READ Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

But did you know, Seema is related to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma?

Seema is the sister of Bunty Sajdeh, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. They are first cousins to Ritika Sajdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. This makes Seema, sister-in-law to Rohit.

The most prominent sports names that Cornerstone manages is Virat Kohli along with his team mates like KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998 on the day his directorial debut “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” released. They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:24 PM IST