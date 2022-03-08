'So many tears': Anshula Kapoor shares an empowering note on her weight loss journey

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared an empowering post on her weight loss journey on Monday.

Anshula posted a picture from her workout session and recalled her journey to a healthy lifestyle that didn’t come as easy, as one may have assumed.

She wrote, “For me today, being “healthy” means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing.”

She further wrote, “It’s been a 2 year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy.”

For those unversed, Anshula and Arjun are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. He then married Sridevi.

