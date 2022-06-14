'So many firsts because of you': Sara Ali Khan shares unseen picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan dropped an unseen picture with the late actor on Tuesday and remembered him on his second death anniversary.

Along with the photo, Sara also penned a heartfelt note for Sushant and thanked him for giving her memories and moments to cherish.

"From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope - so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever."

Not only Sara, but Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's sister also shared special posts on the late actor's death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Police investigation confirmed that the actor died by suicide.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey. She has also completed the shoot of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

According to several media reports, the actress is also set to have a cameo in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.