'Singers of Kolkata are better than KK': Rupankar Bagchi's comment on late musician goes viral; fans say 'shame on you'

KK passed away on May 31 after a concert in Kolkata.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Popular Bengali singer-songwriter, Rupankar Bagchi, was trolled for uploading a video on the social media, raising questions on Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)'s singing talents shortly after the latter's last show at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening.

Bagchi's video was uploaded between KK's last performance and his death.

On Facebook, Bagchi raised a question -- Who is this KK?

It is learnt that after watching the last show of KK online from Odisha, Bagchi, a national award-winning singer-songwriter, came live on Facebook, where he made such controversial comments on the singing talent of KK.

"The singers of Kolkata are much better singers than KK. But the people of Bengal do not care for them. They just remain enthralled with Mumbai. But how long will this continue? It is high time to stand by Bengal. Who is this KK? Who is he? The people of Kolkata get so thrilled when KK comes to the city to perform. But they do not show the same enthusiasm for us," Bagchi said in the live video.

Soon after he came live and the news of KK's death became public, actress Rupanjan Mitra vehemently protested through a Twitter message. "Shame on you Rupankar Bagchi. First, get over your narrow-minded attitude and then only you compare yourself with KK. You lost your mind after receiving the national award. First, be a good human being. KK has won our hearts through his singing talent. You have no right to demean him. I am hurt by your statements," Mitra wrote.

Similarly, actor Sudip Sengupta, advised Bagchi to first improve his qualities before criticizing others. "Will you be able to pardon yourself after making such comments?" Sengupta questioned.

Actress Rupa Bhattacharya said that it is unfortunate that KK left this world with such black path of such shameless comments from Bagchi.

However, since then Bagchi has kept himself incommunicado. Several attempts to get in touch with him for follow-up comments failed as his mobile phone continued to be out of reach. Bagchi was given the National Film Award for "Best Male Playback" Singer" for the song "E tumi Kemon tumi" in the most popular Bengali movie Jatishwar. He has also acted in some movies.

