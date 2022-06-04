Singer Rupankar Bagchi issues apology after being criticised for video asking 'Who is this KK?'

Popular Bengali singer-songwriter, Rupankar Bagchi, who was trolled for uploading a video on social media raising questions on KK's singing talent, has now issued an unconditional apology to his family.

Addressing a press meet in Kolkata, Bagchi informed that he has already deleted the Facebook post and that he would like to apologise to KK's family and to everyone else whom he might have hurt with his comments.

He said that he had no animosity with the late singer and that he only wanted to state that singers from south and west India receive more love and recognition than those from the Bengali industry.

Adding that he had never imagined he will be subjected to so much hate, he said, "Threat messages have even come on the mobile of my wife. So, I tender an unconditional apology to the family members of KK. I have also deleted my video that I posted on social media. I sincerely wish that may God render peace to KK wherever he is now."

"I had just questioned the madness in the city over his concert. I just wanted to say that such madness is not witnessed during the shows of Bengali singers, who are equally talented," Bagchi said.

It all started when shortly after KK's last performance at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Bagchi went live on his Facebook handle and asked, "Who is this KK?"

"The singers of Kolkata are much better singers than KK. But the people of Bengal do not care for them. They just remain enthralled with Mumbai. But how long will this continue? It is high time to stand by Bengal. Who is this KK? Who is he? The people of Kolkata get so thrilled when KK comes to the city to perform. But they do not show the same enthusiasm for us," Bagchi said in the live video.

KK passed away on May 31 shortly after the performance. Post-mortem reports stated that the singer fell victim to a cardiac arrest.

He was cremated in the presence of his family and members of the Indian music fraternity in Mumbai on June 1.