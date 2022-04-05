Singer B Praak expecting second child with wife Meera Bachan

Singer and music director B Praak is expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan.

On the occasion of his third wedding anniversary, the 'Teri Mitti' singer took to his Instagram handle to announce his wife's second pregnancy.

"Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote alongside a photo of the two posing in front of a picturesque tropical view.

B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh.

B Praak recently headlined for the recreated version of his song 'Mann Bhariyaa' for the film 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

In 2021, he also won the coveted title for the Best Male Playback Singer for his song 'Teri Mitti' at the 67th National Film Awards.

Speaking about his big win, he said, "It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way."

He added that the moment will be etched forever in his heart, "Today will always remain a precious day in my career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award."

B Praak's song, 'Teri Mitti' gave the nation a lump in the throat as it made everyone feel for the fallen heroes and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The song composed by Arko with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir was the highlight of the 2019 war film 'Kesari' starring Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Emraan Hashmi to feature alongside Sahher Bambba in B Praak's new music video

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:21 AM IST