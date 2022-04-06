Sikandar Kher wraps upcoming thriller web series 'Chidiya Udd' co-starring Jackie Shroff

Sikandar Kher recently completed the last schedule of his upcoming thriller web series, 'Chidiya Udd' co-starring Jackie Shroff. The show also stars ‘Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal, and is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav (‘Banjo’, ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji’ and the ‘Timepass’ duology), it will soon be available for streaming on MX Player.

Sikandar says, "Chidiya Udd will always be a special project for multiple reasons. Getting to work with such a talented team, especially Jaggu dada is definitely one of them. Having said that, it's safe for me to say that I am going to miss being on set with my dream team given we have just wrapped up the last schedule of the shoot. The overall experience of working on this show has been beyond amazing and I hope that the audience loves it as much as we loved making it!"

Sikandar was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film, 'Sooryavanshi' and Disney+ Hotstar's family crime drama web-series, 'Aarya' starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:28 PM IST