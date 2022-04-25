Sidharth Malhotra quashes break up rumours with Kiara Advani - check out how

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in news of late for reports of a rift in their relationship. But looks like they were indeed just rumours, and all is well between the 'Shershaah' couple.

Sidharth put all the break up rumours to rest recently after he reacted to a post shared by ladylove Kiara. On Monday, the actress shared a new reel on her Instagram handle as she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

In the video, the actress can be seen sporting a hot pink outfit and looked nothing less than a treat for sore eyes.

As soon as she shared the video, beau Sidharth liked it on Instagram, thus reaffirming to the couple's fans that all is well in their paradise.

On the film front, Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', and their chemistry was loved by the audience. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Indian Police Force', which also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On the other hand, Kiara awaits the release of her horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

She will also collaborate with Ram Charan for his next, tentatively titled '#RC15'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:09 PM IST