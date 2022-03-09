Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Mission Majnu' to release on June 10

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association's Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will now release on the 10th of June 2022.

The production houses backing the film RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit Shershaah and Rashmika's much awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster Pushpa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kiara Advani mourns the demise of rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:26 AM IST