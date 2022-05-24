Siddhant Chaturvedi sets the internet ablaze with his hot shirtless picture

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with his stunning social media posts.

Recently, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor posted a new bare-chested picture of himself on Instagram with his trademark poem titled 'Siddy Chats' in the caption.

The actor often treats his fans with his shirtless photos. In the caption, he wrote, "Us Raat, Kuch baatein hui, Kuch vaadey kiye, Taaron ko ginn, Gham aadhey kiye, Aur ab Zindagi chalegi, Unko Khud se aagey kiye…/ 𝐒 /."

As soon as Siddhant shared his shirtless picture, his fans flooded the comments section with all things nice. One fan commented, "Why so hot🥵", while another read "hottesttt".

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya Panday and 'Phone Booth' opposite Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:21 PM IST