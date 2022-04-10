Siblings Day 2022: 5 Bollywood movies and shows that showcase sibling rivalry and affection at the same time

Siblings are indeed among the most special bonds in our lives, even after the never ending quarrels, their irritating interference in every small thing, it’s difficult to imagine a life without them.

Celebrating this khatta, meetha, teekha, chattpata all in one relationship we list down movies and shows that will make your stomach ache with laughter, fill your eyes with love tears and make you glance and point a finger at your sibling after almost every next scene because of the relatability that these movies have:

Brothers

Mahabharat ki tarah Aaj yeh phir War hai – Do bhaaiyon ke beech, these lines sum up the entire movie and the equations these siblings shared.

War that was emotional, physical, mental and most importantly situational. These half siblings shared unconditional love yet for years wore a mask of hatred. This movie makes you reflect on times where we unknowingly blame our siblings who are actually innocent.

Isnt this all of us when parents aren’t around!

Chikoo And Bunty

Do bhaiyon ki kheenchataani, ye hai Chikoo Aur Bunty ki kahani! That is Chikoo & Bunty for us.

The 11-minute episodic series revolves around the rivalry between the two brothers competing for affection, goodies, and often escaping the attention of the parents, especially when they are the cause of mayhem at home, neighbourhood, school, or at a playground.

Jaane tu Ya Jane Na

A cult movie that is till date the closest and the most relatable projection of emotions and bonds, specially the bond between sibling. They hardly communicate and have a closed door when it comes to letting the other one enter the emotional room (and also the room literally) but are always there for each other. Pulling each other’s hair to random insults they make us root for the relatability they showcase. Then confession between Aditi and makes you want to go and hug your sibling right away, as it is absolutely true that we eventually are so busy in our lives that we often forget our first best friend, don’t we?

Satte Pe Satta

Comic scenes that will make you laugh non stop and drama so intense that it will keep you hooked is what these seven brothers living under one roof deliver to you. Imagine, seven unorganized brothers, a messed up house get introduced to an extremely disciplined and organized sister in law, the drama that unfolds will leave you in splits. The bond of affection, rivalry,protection and so much more gets this movie to be in or list.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The movie has shown so much of love and affection between the siblings (Ayesha & kabir) From the beginning, it's clear that Ayesha and Kabir have a comfortable relationship with one other, built on modest gestures and the capacity to be honest with each other without fear of being judged. The two are always there for one other, whether it's arguing over ice cream, standing up for each other, or asking challenging questions.

