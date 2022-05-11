Shruti Haasan's mom Sarika reveals she 'ran out of money' during lockdown

Actress Sarika, who is also Shruti Haasan's mother, recently opened up on her struggles during the Covid-19 lockdown and about taking a break in her career.

In an interview with News 18, Sarika revealed that she had run out of money during the lockdown. She said that she had decided to take a break for a year and do something totally different. She then started doing theatres and was so content with it that the one-year break turned into five for her.

"But then lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like Rs 2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years," she shared.

Sarika will be next seen in the upcoming anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai'. The actress is set to feature in the short titled 'My Beautiful Wrinkles', which also stars Danesh Razvi and Ahsaas Channa.

The story revolves around Sarika's character, who is in her 60s, trying to come to terms with a young man's romantic interests in her.

'Modern Love Mumbai' is set to premiere on May 13 on Amazon Prime.

