Shreyas Talpade to play Major Atul Gajre in 'The Last Flight'

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in EORTV's latest offering titled 'The Last Flight', which will release on April 9, 2022. This bi-lingual (Hindi and Marathi) web series is an anthology of stories dealing with the aspects of line-of-duty, the glorious victory and struggles at the battle field.

They also narrate the heartwarming, emotional, sensitive side of these heroes.

Shreyas plays the role of Major Atul Garje, who sacrificed his life and saved thousands of innocent lives, while he was on his last flight with his co-pilot, Capt. Bhanu Pratap.

Shreyas said, "I am honoured to be playing the role of Major Atul Garje in The Last Flight. The series is based/inspired from his life. It's an inspiring true story and is a reminder of their love, sacrifice and their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepak ji and the entire cast and crew."

ALSO READ Shreyas Talpade spills the beans on playing Pravin Tambe in the upcoming film Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Director Deepak Pandey said, "The objective behind the storyline of The Last Flight is to inspire youth, understand our heroes and idolise them. These brave courageous heroes never die, though they sleep in dust, their legacy nerves a thousand living men. We are excited to be showcasing the stories of unsung heroes."

Producer Falguni Shah reveals why they created this show, "This show is very special to us and shows stories of courageous heroes. Far from home and loved ones, these heroes sacrifice their own lives so the entire nation can sleep in peace. The stories of their courage and passion are larger than life and need to come to the forefront. These heroes too have families and the bond, the ties and support they get from their families goes a long way in their journey. These people are also in a way making a huge sacrifice, we want to show the world such beautiful and poignant stories so that people can truly be grateful to our heroes and their families."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:57 PM IST