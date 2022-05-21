Shreya Dhanwanthary overwhelmed as she receives a bouquet from 'Gray' co-star Dia Mirza

'Scam 1992' fame Shreya Dhanwanthary recently attended the screening of her short film 'Gray' that realsed on May 20 on an OTT platform.

The lead pair, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dia Mirza, share quite a strong and precious bond and it was very evident at the event last evening where the other actors of film were also present.

Shreya, who has been a huge fan of Dia, was overwhelmed with her behaviour last night. She received a gift from her co-actor as a token of appreciation for her marvelous performance in 'Gray'. Shreya received a beautiful bouquet from her.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with the boquet and wrote, "Dia Mirza gifted this to me and I proceeded to carry this with me for the rest of my night!!! Thank youu so so much".

Admist the shooting schedules, Shreya and Dia were often seeing vibing with each other, particularly when Shreya used to sing Dia Mirza's popular song "Zara Zara" on the sets of 'Gray'.

Dia, too, took to her Instagram account and expressed how she was taken aback by Shreya’s performance and how she believes that she is a box of talent. The actress posted a story with Shreya and wrote along with it, "This girl is tall in more ways than one, Watch her shine in Gray".

Now with one release down, Shreya's upcoming projects are being awaited. The actress is currently working on 'Mumbai Diaries 2', and will soon gear up for her further releases such as R Balki's 'Chup' and 'Adbhut' along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many others in the bag.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:03 PM IST