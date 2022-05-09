Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of her 'shoot life' - see photo

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor often shares glimpses of her reel and real life with her fans and updates them about what's going on around her.

The actress recently took to her social media and shared a picture from her green room capturing the make-up mirror in the frame as she is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next. She wrote the caption, "The shoot life😍💫💜"

Shraddha is currently busy with the shoot of Luv Ranjan's next and her brand shoots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, which will release on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood.

The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans are supremely excited.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:14 PM IST