e-Paper Get App

Shraddha Kapoor gets mobbed by fans in Bangalore - See Pics

The actress is seen wearing a stunning pink body con Stell McCartney dress

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor had recently jetted off to Bangalore to launch a store at a famous hub in the city. The actress on her way out got mobbed by fans, who had been waiting to meet the actress, since they got to know.

Check out some snaps:

0000000000000000000000.0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

The actress is seen wearing a stunning pink body con Stell McCartney dress, styled by Namrata Deepak. Her hair are kept open and sleek.

The actress has now come to back to Mumbai, where she will be resuming her shoot schedules. On the work front, she will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor.

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor drives through Aarey Forest, asks fans to 'heal the world'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodShraddha Kapoor gets mobbed by fans in Bangalore - See Pics

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan relieved after NCB clears Aryan, says lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Shah Rukh Khan relieved after NCB clears Aryan, says lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Kerala HC to govt: Punish those behind child raising communal slogans

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

Supreme Court directs Bar Council to file detailed reply on contempt pleas against lawyers

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

PM Modi calls drones 'game-changer' in agriculture, important to improve last-mile healthcare...

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways

NCB clears Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case: 8 key takeaways