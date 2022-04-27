Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a game of bowling with her family - watch video

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently spent some quality time with her family.

Shraddha's aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure shared a few videos on her Instagram stories.

In the videos, the 'Aashiqui 2' actress is seen enjoying a game of bowling at a popular joint in Mumbai with her mother, brothers and Padmini. In one of the clips, the actress is seen jumping with joy after she knocked off the game and struck a goal.

Check out some of the photos and video here:

Advertisement

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming untitled film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The release date of the film has been pushed to March 8, 2023.

The film is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood and will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:20 PM IST