Shraddha Kapoor drives through Aarey Forest, asks fans to 'heal the world'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is a proud environmentalist, is often seen campaigning for a greener planet and a better life on it. She is often seen advocating for animal rights and greener earth. Her passion for her advocacy has given her life a purpose as the actress had turned vegan in the past few years and come to a step closer to her goal.

Last seen, Shraddha was seen urging fans to donate to ‘Kalote Animal Trust’, which is one of India's animal shelters. Recently, the actress was seen passing by the Aarey forest which she showcased through her window in her social media story.

Adding heart to the same, and tuning to Michel Jackson’s song ‘Heal The World', the star implied conserving the environment before it's too late.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:43 PM IST