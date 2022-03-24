Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with photographer boyfriend Rohan Shrestha after dating for 4 years: Report

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and her celebrity photographer boyfriend Rohan Shrestha have reportedly ended their relationship.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations in Goa. They were apparently in an on-and-off relationship since January and decided to call it quits in February.

However, the reason for their breakup is not known yet.

Shraddha's family was reportedly very fond of Rohan and reports of their wedding would surface time and again.

Rohan and Shraddha had known each other since their college days. However, they have always been tight-lipped about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has an interesting lineup of films. Besides her untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s 'Chaalbaaz in London' and Vishal Furia’s 'Nagin' in the pipeline.

The actress was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s 'Baaghi 3' opposite Tiger Shroff.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:58 PM IST