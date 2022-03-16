Shirtless Vicky Kaushal and bikini-clad Katrina Kaif set the internet ablaze with their sexy photos

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself in beachware.

It looks like Katrina has jetted off for a vacation with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

In the photos, Katrina can be seen wearing pink beachwear and an oversized orange shirt over it. She accessorised her look with a headscarf, sunglasses, and trendy neckpieces.

"Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania," Katrina captioned her post on the photo-sharing app.

Moments after Katrina posted the photo, Vicky also dropped his shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram.

As soon as she they shared the photos, their fans went crazy and dropped some sweet comments and also some fire and heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Earlier today, the actress dropped some impromptu pictures with Vicky. On her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a couple of selfies wherein she can be seen resting her head on Vicky's shoulder.

A couple of days ago, Vicky had shared some pictures of himself clicked by Katrina and had captioned it, "Mood shot by Mrs."

Vicky and Katrina took the entire nation by surprise when they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera', and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with Salman Khan, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:58 PM IST