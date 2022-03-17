Shirtless Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his ripped body in a sexy mirror selfie

Bollywood’s muscle hunk Aditya Roy Kapur, who is not too active on social media, recently treated his fans with some stunning pictures.

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star posted a photo dump, which included a shirtless picture of him flaunting his ripped body in the mirror.

Meanwhile on work front, Aditya's upcoming film 'Om: The Battle Within' alongside Sanjana Sanghi is finally set to release in theatres this July.

Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially announced the release date of the film. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 1.

The Kapil Verma directorial marks the very first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair. The action thriller with stylised high octane action sequences will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar.

Besides that, he will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Thadam'.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film also stars Mrunal Thakur as a headstrong police officer.

Aditya will also be seen in the titular role for the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series 'The Night Manager'.

Based on John Le Carre's eponymous 1993 novel adapted to the present by David Farr, the series was aired on BBC One in 2016 and went on to win two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Roy Kapur will essay the titular character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

The Indian adaptation will also have Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor playing a key role.

Sandeep Modi, co-director of Ram Madhvani's Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya', will helm the show.

