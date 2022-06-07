Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Hottest saree looks of the 'Nikamma' actress

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to ring in her 47th birthday on Wednesday.

Born on June 8, 1975, Shilpa began her career as a model with a Limca television commercial in 1991, right after completing her tenth-grade examinations.

Shilpa made her entry in Bollywood in the year 1993 with ‘Baazigar’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She went on to win the Best Supporting Actress award back then and her performance was highly praised by the audiences.

Since then, she went on to prove herself as a versatile actress with films like ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Garv’, ‘Life in a...Metro’ and others.

Despite taking a sabbatical, she still has managed to stay relevant and is now set to make a comeback on the big screen with her film, ‘Nikamma.

Apart from films, Shilpa has actively been a part of the television world too and has judged reality shows.

Shilpa has garnered a massive following for her fitness videos and her sartorial choices. The actress has a rather impressive fashion sense and keeps serving looks on her social media handles one day at a time.

As the actress turns 47, here's a look at some of her hottest looks in sarees: