Shikhar Dhawan to make his acting debut soon, has already shot for a film: Report

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his acting debut soon. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shikhar is gearing up to make his acting debut with a big and mainstream film, for which he has already finished shooting.

A source informed the news portal that Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this film, he was happy to come aboard.

Reportedly, the makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. Also, he will be essaying a proper full length role and is not a cameo.

The report further stated that his part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year.

Last year, in October, the cricketer was spotted on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s 'Ram Setu', which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. This led to rumours that the cricketer is a part of the film. However, the news report stated that it’s not 'Ram Setu' that Shikhar is making his debut with.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:12 PM IST