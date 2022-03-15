Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah roped in for Sudhanshu Saria's introspective drama 'Sanaa'

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria welcomed actors Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah to the cast of his Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa'. Backed by his production house, Four Line Entertainment, the forthcoming film is a daring introspective drama.

With films like 'Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Coolie Number 1' under her belt, Shikha joins the upcoming production in a pivotal part.

Shikha says, “Sudhanshu is very aware of the impact he wants to make with Sanaa. It's wonderful to be part of a film that has been written with so much thought and sensitivity and I can’t wait to start shooting with Sudhanshu and his brilliant team.”

Having established his acting mettle in 'Talwar', 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbaad', Sohum is set surprise audiences in an unusual part in the said film.

Sohum says, “As an actor I wait for scripts that have so much passion and thought behind them and Sanaa was just bursting with it. I'm thrilled about what we are going to be able to achieve with this film and I am thrilled Sudhanshu thought of me for this part.”

Producer-director-writer Sudhanshu says, “Shikha and Sohum are both brilliant actors. These parts were written for them and I can’t believe I get to welcome both of them into our ensemble. It’s just a dream come true for me.”

'Sanaa' will hit the floors soon. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime Video, and he is co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:29 PM IST