Shibani Dandekar rescues dog which was abused in viral Holi video, wins hearts

Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar, the wife of Farhan Akhtar, recently won hearts on the internet, after she rescued a dog that was abused by its owners.

A day after Holi, a video had gone viral on the internet in which two men could be seen putting colours on a leashed dog, who looked visibly uncomfortable and barked at them. Within no time, the video spread on social media like wildfire, with netizens condemning the act and demanding strict action against the men in the video.

Now, in a piece of good news for animal lovers, the dog has been rescued from its abusive owner's place and is being sent to a safer shelter, thanks to Shibani Dandekar.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to share the original story. Sharing the viral video, she wrote, "Remember Roxie and how badly she was treated a week ago?...swipe for the next story."

The next story showed the dog seated in a car with two men. Shibani excitedly shared, "We managed to rescue Roxie and she is on her way to a wonderful new home!"

Her efforts were lauded by several netizens including her friends and sister Anushka Dandekar.

Anusha wrote, "I don't know if you remember the story of those boys throwing color on this sweet soul while she was chained to a wall... I can't show that video coz it makes me sick. BUTTTT my sissy managed to get her saved! I am jumping with joyyyy! Thankyou @shibanidandekar for getting her out of there. She in now moving to a happy, beautiful new hom The bestesssst happy ending!"

After the video went viral on the internet, the two miscreants were booked by the police under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The owner had also released a video apologising for his act. The incident reportedly took place in Dehradun.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 01:52 PM IST