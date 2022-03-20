'She's not overweight, let her live': Kajol's fans slam trolls who body shamed and criticised her for wearing skin-tight dress

Bollywood actress Kajol recently grabbed attention when she attended producer Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai.

The party was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and several B-Town celebs including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others attended the bash.

Kajol looked stunning as ever in a black figure-hugging off-shoulder bodycon dress. However, as soon as photos and videos of the actress surfaced online, Kajol was trolled and body-shamed for her outfit.

After a video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, fans took to social media to appreciate her style statement, however, several users criticised her fashion choice and some also said that she was pregnant.

Loading View on Instagram

As soon as users posted derogatory comments on the video, fans defended the actress and slammed the trolls.

A user commented, "Why is everyone body shaming her? Please guys respect, live and let live."

"Applaud that she dressed up boldly without wearing a corset or body shape wear to hide her tummy,celebrity unlike!! To see her do this I would’ve expected women appreciate than question pregnancy," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Guys please let her breath … I m not her fan but look at her age she looks natural appreciate her."

"What’s the issue here? She’s not overweight. She has a normal body. What’s the problem with that," read a comment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Check out Kajol’s hilarious reply to a fan who asked why Rani Mukerji is not on Instagram

A fan wrote, "Awesome look..two kids,above 40..tummy is quite common..don't body shame her appreciate her gorgeous style."

"She looks lovely with tummy n all..she has always been different from the other heriones...pls let's break stereotypes," read a comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the OTT film, 'Tribhanga'. She will be next seen in the film, 'Salaam Venky'. Helmed by none other than Revathy, the film was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah'.

Inspired by a true story and real characters, 'Salaam Venky' tells a tale of an exemplary mother named Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'Salaam Venky' is written by Sammeer Arora.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:26 PM IST