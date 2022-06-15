Sherdil: Sayani Gupta is unrecognisable as Lajjo in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer

Sayani Gupta has donned a never-seen-before avatar for her next, titled 'Sherdil'.

Recently, she posted a picture of hers from the film and fans pointed out that the actress looked unrecognisable in the still.

Introducing her character to the world, the versatile actress wrote on her social media, “Meet Lajjo! Gangaram’s better and more sorted half! 9 days since Gangaram left. Will he come back? To find out, watch #Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga in cinemas on 24th June.”

A world of a difference from her character Damini in 'Four More Shots', Sayani is an actor worth her salt.

Apart from 'Sherdil', Sayani also has Harman Baweja’s next project in the pipeline for her.