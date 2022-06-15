e-Paper Get App

Sherdil: Sayani Gupta is unrecognisable as Lajjo in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer

Sayani also has Harman Baweja’s next project in the pipeline.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Sayani Gupta has donned a never-seen-before avatar for her next, titled 'Sherdil'.

Recently, she posted a picture of hers from the film and fans pointed out that the actress looked unrecognisable in the still.

Introducing her character to the world, the versatile actress wrote on her social media, “Meet Lajjo! Gangaram’s better and more sorted half! 9 days since Gangaram left. Will he come back? To find out, watch #Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga in cinemas on 24th June.”

A world of a difference from her character Damini in 'Four More Shots', Sayani is an actor worth her salt.

Apart from 'Sherdil', Sayani also has Harman Baweja’s next project in the pipeline for her.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodSherdil: Sayani Gupta is unrecognisable as Lajjo in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra