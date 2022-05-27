Shehnaaz Gill to romance Jassie Gill in Salman Khan starrer? Here's what we know

Days after it was reported that 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill have joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', it has now been said that she will romance Jassie Gill in the film.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shehnaaz is paired opposite Jassie and has prominent role in the movie. They have a cute story.

Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following and is often praised for her optimistic attitude.

The report also suggests that Shehnaaz was earlier going to romance Aayush Sharma in this film but due to some unknown reasons Aayush walked out of the film at the last moment.

Several photos and videos of Shehnaaz from the shoot had also gone viral on social media platforms. In the leaked videos, reportedly from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Shehnaaz can been seen getting down from her vanity van in her costume.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress was seen in a saree with her hair tied in a gajra. Reportedly, Shehnaaz will be playing the role of a South Indian woman in the film.

Shehnaaz will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has been paired with Salman Khan in the film.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also features Venkatesh, Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

