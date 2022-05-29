e-Paper Get App

Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in all-white outfit - see photos

Shehnaaz posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed in an all-white salwar kameez

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill looked every inch gorgeous as she shared a picture dressed in all whites.

Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed in an all-white salwar kameez.

"Feeling serene," she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen posing in a car.

The picture, in just four hours, got over 5,58,415 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps.

However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sported a gajra on her hair.

