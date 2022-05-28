e-Paper Get App

Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Source

Shehnaaz will be reportedly romancing Jassie Gill in the film.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Salman Khan's next movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' has been in the news for the longest time now. With every passing day, the audience's curiosity to know more about film's developments is giving rise to new speculations from unknown sources.

While the audience has been constantly keeping an eye on Salman Khan's upcoming films, they are always excited to seek information about the same.

Now, a source close to the production house shared, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. While the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai, it will be followed by another one in Hyderabad and then in northern cities of India."

Recently, reports had stated that Shehnaaz will be romancing Jassie Gill in the film after Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal marked their exit.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

