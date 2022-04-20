‘She is a new mother now': Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh on the actress quitting production

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma has finally broken silence on his sister quitting their production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka Sharma founded Clean Slate Filmz at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh and in quick time the dynamic duo produced disruptive content like 'NH10', 'Pari', 'Phillauri', 'Bulbbul', 'Pataal Lok' to establish themselves as the coolest young film-makers on the block who are looking to back original content and exciting new talents.

In an interview with Indian Express, Karnesh said Anushka is a new mom now and her priorities have changed, due to which she is unable to give time as a producer.

He said, “You can’t expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine.”

Anushka, who is returning to the movies with 'Chakda Xpress' after her pregnancy, had said in a statement that she wants to only focus whole-heartedly on her acting career which is why she decided to step away from her production house.

Meanwhile, 'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan Goswami’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Anushka Sharma to shoot at four top cricket stadiums in the world for Chakda ‘Xpress

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:53 AM IST