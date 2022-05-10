Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years in ‘Gulmohar’ starring Manoj Bajpayee

The shooting of Fox Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Autonomous Works’ ‘Gulmohar’ is now complete and will release in August 2022.

Directed by Azaad director Rahul Chittella, the film's incredible cast includes multiple National Award-winning actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles.

The film’s original music is composed by Siddhartha Khosla (This is Us). A heartfelt family drama, ‘Gulmohar’ revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Iconic star-actor Sharmila Tagore on being a part of ‘Gulmohar’ said, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of Team Gulmohar - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/ script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honor and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I am loving being a part of it.”

Director Rahul Chittella, commenting on his choice of story and cast said, "Gulmohar is an intimate story about family and home - the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I’m very excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of who are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story! We can’t wait to bring it to the audiences soon!!"

Sharing his thoughts Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said, “We have always been attracted to narratives that are fresh and unique and have the potential to inspire as well as engage our audiences. Gulmohar happens to be one such story which we believe will deeply resonate with Indian audiences. We are excited to be part of this movie along with Rahul Chitella, Chalkboard and Autonomous Works and such a stellar cast, who have all come together to create this fantastic film for our audiences. ”

“Coming from an extended family atmosphere, the Gulmohar family felt so relatable, so close to my heart. It instantly struck the chord when I first read the script. We were so excited to start off this project, and what a beautiful journey it’s turned out to be! For Rahul and us, this project is so special. We’re so thankful to Disney Star team for trusting us with this. Glad to have such immensely talented people onboard. Such creative minds and a lovely crew - really an ideal combination! This association with Gulmohar brings us such a deep sense of joy. So delighted to see the story come alive!” said Vikesh Bhutani, Producer, Chalkboard Entertainment.

‘Gulmohar’ is a Fox Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Directed by Rahul Chittella. Written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST