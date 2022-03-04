e-Paper Get App
Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Shane Warne Dies: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs mourn cricket legend's death

FPJ Web Desk
Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne | ANI Photo

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express shock over the unfortunate demise of former Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

Warne passed away of a suspected attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday. He was 52.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol tweeted, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers."

Actress Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne.

Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..!

Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia."

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
