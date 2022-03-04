Shane Warne Dies: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs mourn cricket legend's death

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express shock over the unfortunate demise of former Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.
Warne passed away of a suspected attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday. He was 52.
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol tweeted, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers."
Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022
Actress Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne.
Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..!
Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia."
Rest in Peace Warnie 🙏🏽 #ShaneWarne#Legend pic.twitter.com/gWD4z2Z1p3— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 4, 2022
Legends live on ❤️@ShaneWarne #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/qWSrwPg9hT— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 4, 2022
