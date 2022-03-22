Shanaya Kapoor buys a swanky new car worth Rs 80 lakh; see photos

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', has bought a new car.

According to several media reports, the actress has purchased a luxurious Audi Q7.

The Instagram handle of Audi Mumbai West shared a couple of pictures of Shanaya posing with her new car. The photos also feature her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Reportedly, Shanaya's new car, Audi Q7 Facelift is worth Rs 80 lakh. Audi Q7's 2022 version comes in two variants - Premium Plus ( Rs 80 Lakh) and Technology ( Rs 88 lakh).

Take a look at the photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Earlier this month, filmmaker Karan Johar announced Shanaya's Bollywood debut with 'Bedhadak' opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

'Bedhadak' will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The makers haven't revealed the release date of the film yet.

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which was released in 2020. The film starred Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She later made a cameo appearance in Netflix's 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives', which featured her mother Maheep.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:58 PM IST