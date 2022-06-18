'Shamshera' director Karan Malhotra REACTS to poster leak of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero in the action entertainer 'Shamshera'. Ranbir, who is returning to the big screen four years after 'Sanju', was set to kick start the 'Shamshera' campaign next week. However, all those plans were dashed as the first poster of the film got leaked earlier today and fans and audiences unanimously showered praise on his rugged look as a ferocious dacoit in the badlands of India.

Director Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame says, “We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of 'Shamshera'.”

He adds, “We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after four years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great.“

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.