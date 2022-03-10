Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat break up? Here's what the actress has to say

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been in the limelight ever since they fell in love on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'. The couple has been painting the town red with their romance and fans have even coined the name 'ShaRa' for them.

However, a recent report in Pinkvilla stated that all was not well between Shamita and Raqesh and that they have parted ways owing to their differences.

The report quoted a source which said that the couple was clashing on too many things and that is the reason they decided to break up.

As soon as the report went viral, fans flooded social media with messages for the couple asking them the reason behind the split.

Later in the day, Shamita finally broke her silence and put up a story on her Instagram handle, stating that all was well between Raqesh and her.

"We request you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the report.

Raqesh too shared the same quote on his Instagram handle.

Shamita and Raqesh had participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as contestants. They bonded from the very first day of the show and soon, love blossomed between the two.

Post 'Bigg Boss OTT', Shamita also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Raqesh too had entered the BB15 house as a wildcard contestant, but had to quit the show owing to health concerns.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:29 PM IST