Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to stream on Netflix from THIS date

'Jersey', starring Shahid Kapoor, is all set for a digital release on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The film will stream on the OTT platform starting May 20.

A Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name, "Jersey" was theatrically released on April 22 after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix India shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

"If you see us tearing up, it's because we just watched Jersey and we can't wait for you to catch it too. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY," the tweet read.

'Jersey' is the story of an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, who wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a jersey, but in the process, he comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser. A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor, 'Jersey' will make you embrace your dreams, hopes, and family.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:01 PM IST