Shahid Kapoor shares unseen picture of son Zain, who’s all grown up

Days after, veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah tied the knot with versatile actors Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar, Shahid Kapoor shared an unseen picture from his half-sister's wedding.

The doting dad shared a never seen before picture with son Zain Kapoor, who’s all grown up.

Shahid and Zain can be seen twinning in black, as the former hugs his baby boy. He captioned it as “You have my heart and you know it.”

Shahid and Mira became proud parents for the second time on September 5, 2018.

At the time, the 'Padmaavat' actor had taken to Twitter to share the name of his son, writing, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

The couple also share a daughter named Misha, born in August 2016.

Shahid tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015.

After the huge success of 'Kabir Singh', the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Jersey', in which he plays the role of a father and husband, with a broken dream career. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit the theatres on April 14.

Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid has other mixes of characters including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shahid's action film 'Bull', directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, will hit the big screen in April 2023.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:20 PM IST