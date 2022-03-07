Shahid Kapoor planning to shift to direction? Here's what the actor has to say

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been a part of the industry for close to two decades now. He has an impressive line-up of films waiting for their release, and now the actor has opened up if he is planning a shift in his career.

In an interaction with Times of India, Shahid shared that he is fascinated by people who can write stories and create music and admitted that he lacks the skills for the same.

He said that his father Pankaj Kapur write likes a dream and even though the veteran actor does not share his works with the world, Shahid has the honour to read them. He added that he has not inherited the talent from his father.

Opening up about turning to direction, the 'Kabir Singh' actor said that he was very content with what he is doing now and that he is not ready to give up acting yet.

Shahid believes that direction is a full-time job and it cannot be juggled with acting or anything else.

He added that he does not have a story in his mind which he would like to present through a film, and that he is not ready to dedicate his entire focus on writing and directing right now.

For the unversed, Shahid had assisted his father Pankaj Kapur for several films in his initial days in the industry.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Jersey', in which he plays the role of a father and husband, with a broken dream career. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit the theatres on April 14.

He is also looking forward to mark his digital debut with a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shahid's action film 'Bull', directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, is also scheduled for a 2023 release.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:45 AM IST