Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput get emotional as they drop daughter Misha to school on her first day

Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha's first day of school.

After a long hiatus caused by COVID-19, life seems to be limping back to normalcy, with many places reopening slowly, including schools and colleges.

Shahid and Mira's 5-year-old daughter Misha is among those children who are finally going to school. Updating fans and followers about the same, Mira posted a sentimental picture on her Instagram Story.

She shared a picture of her and Shahid holding hands as they drove to drop their little one at the school.

"First day for a very confident girl and two sappy parents," Mira wrote.

Mira is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans and followers.

Shahid and Mira, who got hitched on July 7, 2015, are also parents to 3-year-old son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will soon be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey', the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid will also make his digital debut with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, he announced that he had commenced working on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s new movie.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:26 PM IST