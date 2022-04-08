Shah Rukh Khan’s handwritten note for ‘Pathaan’ crew member goes viral – here’s what he wrote

Days after Shah Rukh Khan set the internet ablaze with his chiselled look from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, a handwritten note by the Bollywood superstar for a crew member has gone viral.

The note was shared by Abhishek Tiwari, who worked as Assistant Director for the film. Khan wrote, wrote, "To Abhishek, Thank you for making 'Pathaan'. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots. Love Shah Rukh Khan."

Tiwari, who shared the note on his Instagram stories, simple captioned it as “Speechless.”

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' is set to be an action-packed film and will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screens after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.

'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The trio wrapped up their shooting schedule in Spain and returned to Mumbai.

‘Pathaan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War'.

He says he wants to 'make 'Pathaan' the biggest event film of India'.

"We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film,” he said.

"As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make 'Pathaan' a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world,” added Siddharth.

