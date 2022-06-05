e-Paper Get App

Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19?

SRK recently announced his new film titled 'Jawan'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan |

Looks like COVID-19 has once again made its way into the B-Town. After a slew of celebs contracted the virus, fresh reports claim that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in News18, SRK has been infected with COVID-19. However, no official statement has been released by the actor or his team yet.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Katrina Kaif has caught the virus. Not just her, but Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur too have not been spared.

article-image

Last month, Akshay Kumar had announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

A report by Bollywood Hungama also claims that it might have all started from filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which was organised in the city recently, and was a star-studded affair.

The report stated that around 50-55 of the guests present at the party have contracted coronavirus. SRK and Katrina were a part of the celebration.

SRK was even seen shaking a leg with the guests on his famous number 'Koi Mil Gaya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, the King Khan is set to own 2023 with three new films coming up after a hiatus of five years.

He will be next seen in the action-packed spy drama 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is set to hit the silver screens in January 2023.

He will also star in a film titled 'Dunki' which will mark his first-ever collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh unveiled his intriguing first look from his yet-another film, which has been named 'Jawan'. The film has been slated for a June 2023 release.

article-image
