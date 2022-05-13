Shah Rukh Khan shoots for song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya for 'Dunki': Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been holding their breath to know the details about his movie 'Dunki'. SRK has teamed up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for this social comedy.

It was earlier reported that actor Vicky Kaushal will play an important role in the immigration story.

Now, according to several media reports, Shah Rukh recently shot for a song sequence in a Mumbai studio. The song also features Vicky.

The shooting of the song reportedly went on for four days and featured some unique steps that Ganesh Acharya is popularly known for.

Reports further state that the song is an entertaining number, shot on a large scale and Shah Rukh has gone all out for it.

After completing the Mumbai schedule of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, SRK and other actors of the film will jet off to London and Budapest to shoot the remaining portions.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently enjoying a vacation with his wife Katrina Kaif in New York. He will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh also has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s commercial entertainer with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:41 PM IST