Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot for Atlee's next in Mumbai? Actor's pic getting inside an ambulance goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned to Mumbai after the shoot of 'Pathaan' in Spain, has reportedly started shooting for filmmaker Atlee's next.

Days after leaving fans amazed by his new 8-pack-abs look, the actor was spotted at a shooting in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Several photos of SRK from the shoot have gone viral on social media. In the viral photos, Shah Rukh's face is covered and the actor seems to be in the middle of a shoot, surrounded by the crew.

Shah Rukh can be seen getting inside an ambulance in the pictures.

According to several media reports, SRK sported an injured look, for a sequence in Atlee's film, and actress Sanya Malhotra had also joined him for the shoot.

He was reportedly seen limping and entering a hospital set up where Sanya seemed to be playing a doctor. Later on, the 56-year-old star wrapped his part and left the shoot while Sanya was shooting till nearly 8 pm.

A few days ago, SRK shared a video to announce the release date of 'Pathaan'. The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return to the theatres after over four years. He had last starred in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST