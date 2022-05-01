Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite for a special song in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'?

Bollywood's iconic on-screen Jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol could reunite for Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Kajol and SRK might make a special appearance in the film.

The report further states that Shah Rukh, who is quite busy with his other projects, might give a day to Karan for his shoot and most probably they will shoot in Mumbai. Also, it is yet to be decided that the appearance will be for a special song or a scene.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is currently in the production stage and also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, amongst others. It brings back Karan as a director after close to six years as his last film was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

The team had commenced filming for the movie in August. The film marks the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer, who were set to team up for the historical drama 'Takht'. This is also Karan's first collaboration with Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

