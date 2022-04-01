Sexy Sunny Leone turns up the heat with sizzling pool picture from Maldives

Actress Sunny Leone is currently enjoying an exotic vacation at the Maldives with her family.

For the last few days, the 'Anamika' actress has been treating her fans with stunning bikini photos and videos of her time at the picturesque destination.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sunny posted another breathtaking picture of her posing inside a swimming pool. She can be seen wearing an olive green swimwear. "Mood," she captioned her post and added a few emoticons.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after Sunny shared the post, her picture went viral on social media. Fans also took to the comments section and droped several hearts and fire emojis.

A few days back, Sunny had shared a sizzling photo in a bold red cut-out monokini. Check out some of her posts here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is quite occupied with her upcoming projects and is currently enjoying the success of her latest web series 'Anamika' directed by Vikram Bhatt.

She is working on south Indian films - 'Rangeela', 'Shero', 'Oh My Ghost'. She also has Hindi films like 'Koka Kola', 'Helen' in the pipeline and the actress will also make a special appearance in the film 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.

Recently, the actress also dropped the first look poster of the multi-starrer 'Quotation Gang'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:26 PM IST