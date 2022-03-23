Sexy Shanaya Kapoor enjoys pool time as she flaunts her svelte figure in a blue bikini

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is already started making it to the headlines after the announcement of her debut film 'Bedhadak', is giving pure glam vibes in her latest Instagram post.

Clad in a bright blue bikini, Shanaya can be seen enjoying some pool time whilst flaunting her svelte figure. She captioned the post as, "aqua baby."

Recently, she attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash with her 'Bedhadak' co-stars Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Shanaya took to her Instagram to share the first look of the film as she wrote, "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!"

Talking about her debut movie, 'Bedhdak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.

Shashank was also the director of Shanaya's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, 'Dhadak', which came out in 2018.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:49 AM IST