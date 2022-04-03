Sexy Sara Ali Khan is a beach bum in a vibrant bikini; her latest pictures are a proof

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid traveller and is often seen vacationing at exotic locations as well as making traditional trips with her friends and family members.

For her latest outing, Sara seems to have a chosen a beach town to beat the sweltering summer heat. The 'Kedarnath' actress dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, late on Saturday night, in which she looks nothing less than a sight for sore eyes.

She can be seen posing in a vibrant colourful bikini, flaunting her sexy legs and svelte figure by the blue waters.

"Sun, Sea and Sand," she captioned the photo.

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re', which also starred south superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The film was touted to be a romcom helmed by Anand L Rai.

She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Gaslight', co-starring Vikrant Massey. It will be the first time that both the actors will be seen sharing screen space.

Besides, she will also be seen paired alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. The film is yet to be titled.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:57 AM IST