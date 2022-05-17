Sexy Rhea Chakraborty sets temperature soaring in mini dress - see photos

If there is someone who knows all the hacks to capture the limelight with her hotness, it's definitely Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared some stunning pictures from her dressing room.

In the pictures, Rhea can be seen striking an elegant pose on a chair. She looks gorgeous in a fluorescent green dress.

"Behind every great woman is another great woman whispering "you've got this baby girl" - unknown," Rhea captioned her post.

Rhea, who has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers with her charm. She often grabs eyeballs with her photos and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafry's 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

