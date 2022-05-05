Sexy Neha Sharma raises temperature as she poses seductively in black lacy lingerie - see photos

Actress Neha Sharma often treats her fans with her gorgeous photos and videos on Instagram. Her sizzling photoshoots and workout sessions often keep her Insta fam waiting for more.

Recently, the actress set the internet ablaze with a stunning photos of herself.

In the pictures, Neha can be seen in black lacy lingerie as she seductively poses for the camera. She completed her look by putting on a shirt of the same colour and leaving her hair open.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Moments after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha rose to fame with the film 'Tume Bin 2'. She has done a couple of Bollywood and south films in a span of 12 years as an actress. She was a part of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan'. Neha was also seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', as Kamla Devi.

Neha will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:46 PM IST